According to a new report Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Freeze Protection Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Process Temperature Maintenance Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Viscosity Control Market.

The Self-Regulating market holds the largest market share in Global Electric Heat Tracing Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mineral–Insulated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Skin Effect market would garner market share of $424.7 million by 2023.

The Oil & Gas market holds the largest market share in Global Electric Heat Tracing Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Power & Energy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Water & Wastewater Management market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electric-heat-tracing-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co., Pentair plc., Thermon, Inc., Chromalox, Inc., Danfoss, Briskheat Corporation, Parker-Hannifin, Bartec, eltherm GmbH, and Warmup Plc.

Global Electric Heat Tracing Market Size Segmentation

By Application

Freeze Protection

Process Temperature Maintenance

Viscosity Control

Roof & Gutter

Floor Heating

Others

By Type

Self-Regulating

Constant Wattage

Mineral–Insulated

Skin Effect

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power & Energy

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Management

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Geography

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Size

US Electric Heat Tracing Market Size

Canada Electric Heat Tracing Market Size

Mexico Electric Heat Tracing Market Size

Rest of North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Size

Europe Electric Heat Tracing Market

Germany Electric Heat Tracing Market

UK Electric Heat Tracing Market

France Electric Heat Tracing Market

Russia Electric Heat Tracing Market

Spain Electric Heat Tracing Market

Italy Electric Heat Tracing Market

Rest of Europe Electric Heat Tracing Market

Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market

China Electric Heat Tracing Market

Japan Electric Heat Tracing Market

India Electric Heat Tracing Market

South Korea Electric Heat Tracing Market

Singapore Electric Heat Tracing Market

Malaysia Electric Heat Tracing Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market

LAMEA Electric Heat Tracing Market

Brazil Electric Heat Tracing Market

Argentina Electric Heat Tracing Market

UAE Electric Heat Tracing Market

Saudi Arabia Electric Heat Tracing Market

South Africa Electric Heat Tracing Market

Nigeria Electric Heat Tracing Market

Rest of LAMEA Electric Heat Tracing Market

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric Co.

Pentair plc.

Thermon, Inc.

Chromalox, Inc.

Danfoss

Briskheat Corporation

Parker-Hannifin

Bartec

eltherm GmbH

Warmup Plc.

