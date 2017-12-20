“Light-weight, low cost and durability has been driving Adipic acid’s usage in a wide range of applications”

Indore, Oct 2017: Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on the Global Adipic Acid Market. According to OMR analysis, the Global Adipic Acid Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 4.5 % during 2017-2022. The Global Adipic Acid Market has witnessed a significant growth due to high demand of durable and light-weight materials in developing economies. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, raw material analysis and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

Full report of Global Adipic Acid Market is available at:

Global Apidic Acid Market has been predominantly supported by major developing economies due to high demand of adipic acid for a wide range of applications such as paints & coatings, synthetic fibers and so forth. Several features of adipic acids such as its low cost compared to other alloy products and its durability as well as light-weight properties are making it a highly adopted material globally. However, certain factors such as environments concerns due to pollution and unstable crude prices are hindering the market growth. Moreover, emerging Asian Markets in the industry are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, there is no barrier entry for new entrants, which expect to motivate the market during the forecast period. .

The key players in Global Adipic Acid Market are Ascend Performance Materials, Shenma Group Co. Ltd., Finetech Industry Ltd., Liaoyang Petrochemical, Petro China Company Limited, Solvay Chemicals and so forth, which are known for their products globally. Ascend Performance Materials LLC is one of the major key players, which ships Adipic acid in a variety of package sizes, including tank trucks, rail cars, super sacks, and 50-pound bags.

The report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of adipic acid market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Adipic Acid Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Adipic Acid Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

