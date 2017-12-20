Ad Blue Market 2017

Summary:

Global Ad Blue Market, by Type (Packaging, Equipment, Can, Tank, Drums, Pistol, Container, Pump), by Application (Railway, Commercial Vehicle), by Method (SCR, EGR, Post combustion) – Global Forecast 2027

Key Players

The key players of Global Ad Blue Market report include-

Shell

BASF

Bosch

Daimler AG

Fiat group automobiles

Nissan chemical

Komatsu

Kruse Automotive

Alchem AG

Mitsui Chemical

Yara

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/790

Global Ad Blue Market Report: Overview

Growing consumer demand for better fuel efficiency is encouraging automobile buyers to do more investment in diesel engine vehicles. Unlike petrol engines where normal catalyst reduces CO, NOx and Hydrocarbon can be reduced by a SCR catalyst which involves usage of Ad Blue.

Ad Blue is a kind of Urea having high quality solution and thus is easy to use and manufactured according to ISO 22241. It is used with Selective Catalytic Reduction system (SCR) to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide from the exhaust of vehicles. It is a colorless clear liquid which has no harmful effect on environment as well as on health. Ad Blue is the composition of more than 30% of Urea and rest 60 % of deionized water. It is available in various forms such as drums, pumps, Cans and other forms.

The average usage of Ad Blue is depends on the type of vehicle a consumer is using. The time duration of the journey through vehicle also drives how much quantity of Ad Blue is required by the Vehicle. Some characteristics of Ad Blue include suspensions, corrosiveness, crystallization and Not ADR classified.

Global Ad Blue Market Report: Application

It is widely used for applications such as Commercial vehicle, cars, and passenger vehicles. For instance, if a commercial vehicle is equipped with SCR technology, Ad blue is needed. In SCR technology Ad Blue is injected into the exhaust system which releases ammonia and the SCR catalytic converter reduces harmful nitrous oxides into harmless nitrogen and water. It is also used in heavy vehicles such as trucks, busses and Railways.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ad-blue-market-790

Table of Contents

1 REPORT EXCERPTS

2 MARKET DEFINITION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 FORECAST INDICATORS

5 MARKET ANALYSIS

6 AD BLUE MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

7 AD BLUE MARKET, BY TYPES MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

8 AD BLUE MARKET, BY METHOD MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

9 AD BLUE MARKET, BY APPLICATION MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

10 AD BLUE MARKET, BY REGION MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

11 COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILE

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com