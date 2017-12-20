Chanakya IAS Academy is going to conduct a free seminar at Ahmedabad Centre, on 22nd December 2017. The seminar titled “How to Read Newspaper for Civil Services Exam preparation” will begin at 2pm, where subject matter experts of Chanakya IAS Academy, will address the participants and share tips to cover most of the current affairs part through effective Newspaper reading.

In this seminar, the experts will cover all the important points from basic to advanced level; which means the experts will guide students about the important Newspaper which should be read and what exactly should be read in the Newspaper. Topics like note making, editorials coverage, important topics coverage, and other important sources to cover current affairs part will be discussed in the seminar. Candidates will also get an opportunity to bring forward their doubts which will be answered by the experts during the seminar.

While sharing an insight on the seminar, Chanakya’s spokesperson said, “most of the Civil Services aspirants just read the newspaper without having a fair idea about what exactly should be read; due to which they often miss the important parts of Newspaper reading. This seminar is an endeavor to make a concise approach for the students by guiding them about the important News topics and editorials which should be read carefully while preparing for the current affairs part of Civil Services Exam preparation”.