Eastern Pools, a pool firm operating out of West Norton, Ohio has published a comprehensive catalog on its website featuring an array of its in-house brands and a variety of pool & spa products from top manufacturers and suppliers.

Eastern Pools, Inc. has entered into several marketing partnerships with some of the biggest players in the pool and spa industry. In order to furnish all the service needs of its clients, the company has restocked its store in Norton, Ohio with a huge variety of pool and spa products from various manufacturers. Eastern Pools manufactures its own pool & spa chemicals and accessories under its in-house brand, Team Chemicals. It also resells and distributes a wide range of nationally recognized brands from various manufacturers and suppliers in the pool industry.

The company’s “one stop pool and spa shop” carries a myriad of pool products to facilitate all its pool and spa installations, repairs, renovations, opening & closing, cleaning, and maintenance services etc. The company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/43314836/eastern-pools-inc

These services require specialized chemicals and functional accessories like pumps, filters, heaters, liners, paints, floats & toys, pool covers etc. For its water testing and treatment services, Eastern Pools uses cutting-edge techniques and processes like the computerized WaterLink Spin Lab by Lamotte. In order to enhance its market position as a trustworthy and reliable pool company, Eastern Pools has partnered with the following prestigious industry brands as a licensed reseller if their products: Raypak, Hayward, VynAll, Jack’s Magic, Loop-Loc, BioGuard, PoolMaster, Anchor covers, Filbur cartridges, Blue-White, S.R. Smith, and AquaCal among many others.

About Us

Eastern Pools was established in Ohio in 1963 by Ray and Joan Duncan. The family owned and run firm has been servicing five counties in its home state for the last 50+ years. The pool company boasts a highly skilled and experienced team of expert technicians who are capable of handling all kinds of industry issues. Eastern Pools offers its pool & spa, and water treatment services to all kinds of residential and commercial clients. Among its numerous commercial engagements, Eastern Pools installs and services all kinds of campground pools, private business pools, public pools, therapy pools, community pools, apartment and condo complex pools & spas — for a myriad of commercial and institutional clients like hotels, motels, bars & resorts, schools, colleges & universities, gyms & fitness clubs, country clubs & golf clubs, health clinics & hospitals, sports arenas & venues etc. Reviews of the swimming pool company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Eastern+Pools+Inc/@41.000767,-81.6525287,17z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!2sEastern+Pools+Inc!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034!3m4!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034?hl=en

Contact:

Keith Duncan

Company: Eastern Pools, Inc.

Address: 4953 Wooster Road West, Norton, OH 44203

Phone: 330-825-2214

Email: sales@easternpools.com

Website: http://www.easternpools.com