It’s a Christmas time at Growel’s 101 mall. Kids will learn to make their own Santa Hat in a fun Christmas workshop on 22nd December 2017.

Bring in the Christmas cheer with handmade Santa’s hat. Make your party memorable by gifting adorable Santa hats to your guests. All the necessary material, instructions and encouragement will be provided for your child to go home with a masterpiece they love. This workshop is perfect for kids of all age groups.

Date: 22nd December 2017

Time: 4pm – 8pm