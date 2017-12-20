Providing the most efficient and fastest forms of packaging assembly, the crash-lock bottom cartons can offer time and cost savings for a wide range of packaging operations. Various advancements in products have been observed in the market. GWP Packaging, with its extensive knowledge and experience and a dedicated packaging design team, ensures that the company’s cartons are well-suited for a variety of applications. This company’s cartons can be created from majority of weights and board grades, which includes both single as well as twin-walled construction. This renders packaging with high performance and varying properties. Besides transportation, these are also used in retail outlets as display containers. These cartons serve as secondary form of packaging, and offer a printing area to communicate information between the company and product and allow manufacturers in constructing brand image pertaining to company and product.

Market Dynamics

Over the past few years, packaging trends have witnessed challenges related to size, increasing utilisation of sustainable material, ease of opening, and ability of marketing products in packs. The requirement for convenient and eco-friendly secondary packaging for protection of delicate products such as flowers, consumer goods, and electronic goods is expected to foster growth of the market. With demographic trends inclining more towards urban population, packaging for urban residents has to address increasing on-the-go eating habits, and one-to-two person size households. Shelf-appeal is also becoming an imperative aspect, with fully printable packages having an advantage with potential of incorporating bold colors and attractive graphics. Packaging manufacturers are focusing on continuous innovation in functionality, design, shape, and size of crash-lock bottom cartons, to cater carried market requirements. Traditionally utilized in the retail sector for transporting FMCG products, crash-lock bottom cartons has become a critical part of day-to-day operations of industries. These cartons are expected to remain sough-after in the packaging industry, simplifying numerous operational processes of distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers.

Key Benefits of Crash-lock Cartons Include

Quick and effective production of prototypes

Protection of the product

Flexibility in specification of carton making and packaging operation

Efficient utilization of space while palletizing, transporting, and merchandizing of products at point of sale

Popularity among consumers as these cartons are a trusted, familiar, and traditional form of packaging

North America, being the most-lucrative region for consumer goods, is estimated to remain dominant in the global crash-lock bottom cartons market. Latin America and APEJ, densely populated regions, have high presence of MSME players, which in turn will boost growth of the crash-lock bottom cartons market. Markets for crash-lock bottom cartons in MEA, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, are expected to witness steady expansion throughout the forecast period. In terms of revenues, Japan is anticipated to hold significant potential for growth of the market.

Global Market for Crash-lock Bottom Cartons: Key Players

Some key players actively participating in the market are Boxmaster, Atlas Packaging Ltd, Midland Regional Printers Ltd, PRINGRAF Cartotecnica, Affinity Packaging, PACKLY srl, Aylesbury Box Company, Charapak Ltd, Jem Packaging, Carton Market, Zacpac Australasia, Landor Cartons Limited, Dodhia packaging Ltd, and Northwest Packaging.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

