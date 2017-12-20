

Musical Theatre Dance

Theatre Dance is known as Concert Dance or Performance Dance. It is performed for an audience, also frequently performed in a theatre setting, though this is not a requirement, and it is usually choreographed & performed to set music. Musical theatre dance in habits the intersection between choreography & written text, whether dialogue or song lyric. Dance, as an extended expression of language, exemplifies the collaboration between choreographers & writers. A musical theatre is a form of theatrical performance that combines songs, spoken dialogue, acting, & dance. The storyand emotional content of a musical humour, pathos, love, anger are communicated through the words, music, movement, and technical aspects of the entertainment as an integrated whole. Although musical theatre overlaps with other theatrical forms like opera & dance. The Dancing & Musical Theatre classes prepare students for performances in Musicals, and other Dance Classes West End & Broadway-style shows with former professional stage performers & musical directors, as well as registered teachers.

Why Dancing & Musical Theatre Classes

Musical Theatre Dance classesmainly focus on the following;

1. Building musical theatre dance repertoire of Broadway Choreography (a priceless preparation for professional auditions & your career in general)

2. Establishing strong dance technique

3. Increasing strength, flexibility, and endurance

4. Learning the dance vocabulary used in musical theatre

5. Learning both musical theatre & dance history, which are incorporated right into the class.

Various Dance Styles of Dancing & Musical Theatre Classes

A variety of dance styles used in musical theatre, including ballet, drama, modern theatre, street dance, and tap forms in Musical Theatre Classes, listed below;

* Ballet Dance

Ballet dancewill help to develop poise, coordination, discipline, musicality, and expression through the enjoyment of classical dance.

* Drama

Drama is a fun way to build confidence & use the imagination. Drama in theatre, performed by actors on a stage before an audience, presupposes collaborative modes of production, and a collective form of reception.

* Modern Theatre Dance

Modern Theatre Dance prepares students for the demanding, and varied dance styles required in musical theatre productions.

* Street Dance

A street dance is a dance style regardless of country of origin that evolved outside dance studios in any available open space such as streets, dance parties, block parties, parks, school yards, raves, and nightclubs.

* Tap Dance

Tap dance is a form of dance characterized by using the sounds of tap shoes striking the floor as a form of percussion. It is also a form of music & an integral part of a musical theatre performer’s training. There are two major styles of tap, i.e. Broadway Tap, and Rhythm Tap.

