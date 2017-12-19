You can hear the Christmas bells around and its party time. Celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai and everyone is looking for an ideal destination to celebrate their Christmas Eve in a perfect style. If you have not planned it yet, then visit The Resort, Madh – Marve a perfect getaway for a joyous celebration.

Enjoy amazing food and to top it all great music and scintillating place to make your celebration all the more ravishing on 24th and 25th December 2017 at High Tide.

Relish a scrumptious multi cuisine buffet and you can cherish a great variety of food under one roof. A delectable Christmas set menu crafted by Executive Chef Pawan Kumar Lal that will include longest buffet spread + Live Counters+ Unlimited Mulled + House Wine+ Mocktails among others over Festive Dinner Buffet on 24th December 2017.

For the Celebratory Brunch on 25th December 2017 chef brings to you an overwhelming lip smacking longest buffet spread + Live Counters + Unlimited Champagne+ Unlimited Champagne+ House Wine + Mocktail. The sumptuous buffet includes Soups, Salads, Starter, Main course, Live Station and Desserts. Some of the Chef’s favorite picks are Roast Turkey Mirror, Pork Mirror, Chicken Salami Melon Mirror. Live station will have special counters of Tawa fried fish, Noodles & Waffles. Sweet lovers can enjoy Chocolate Rum Mousse, X ‘Mas Pudding, Assort Fruit Tart & Duct truffle.

With array of facilities The Resort will dazzle this Christmas with food, wine, ambience, buffets and many more to make your night full of fun and frolic.

Venue: High Tide, The Resort, Madh – Marve, Mumbai

Date & Time: 24th December 2017, Dinner 07.30 – 23.00

Date & Time: 25th December 2017, Brunch: 12.00 – 15.00

For Reservation: 022 61367777