In this report, the United States Building and Construction Tapes Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/320672
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Building and Construction Tapes in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Building and Construction Tapes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Building and Construction Tapes sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
L&L Products Inc.
Tesa SE
DOW
3M Company
PPG Industries
American Biltrite Inc.
Adchem Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Saint Gobain
Berry Plastics
Lintec
Jonson Tapes Limited
Scapa
Shurtape Technologies LLC
Henkel AG
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Double Sided
Masking
Duct
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Click Here To Browse Full Research Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/united-states-building-and-construction-tapes-market-report-2017
Table of Contents
United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Report 2017
1 Building and Construction Tapes Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building and Construction Tapes
1.2 Classification of Building and Construction Tapes by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Double Sided
1.2.4 Masking
1.2.5 Duct
1.2.6 Other
1.3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Building and Construction Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Building and Construction Tapes (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Building and Construction Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Price by Region (2012-2017)
4 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.4 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)
5 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
5.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6 United States Building and Construction Tapes Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
6.1 L&L Products Inc.
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.1.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.1.2.1 Product A
6.1.2.2 Product B
6.1.3 L&L Products Inc. Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.2 Tesa SE
6.2.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.2.2.1 Product A
6.2.2.2 Product B
6.2.3 Tesa SE Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.3 DOW
6.3.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.3.2.1 Product A
6.3.2.2 Product B
6.3.3 DOW Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.4 3M Company
6.4.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.4.2.1 Product A
6.4.2.2 Product B
6.4.3 3M Company Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.5 PPG Industries
6.5.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.5.2.1 Product A
6.5.2.2 Product B
6.5.3 PPG Industries Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.6 American Biltrite Inc.
6.6.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.6.2.1 Product A
6.6.2.2 Product B
6.6.3 American Biltrite Inc. Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.7 Adchem Corporation
6.7.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.7.2.1 Product A
6.7.2.2 Product B
6.7.3 Adchem Corporation Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.8 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.8.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.8.2.1 Product A
6.8.2.2 Product B
6.8.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.9 Saint Gobain
6.9.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.9.2.1 Product A
6.9.2.2 Product B
6.9.3 Saint Gobain Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.10 Berry Plastics
6.10.2 Building and Construction Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
6.10.2.1 Product A
6.10.2.2 Product B
6.10.3 Berry Plastics Building and Construction Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.11 Lintec
6.12 Jonson Tapes Limited
6.13 Scapa
6.14 Shurtape Technologies LLC
6.15 Henkel AG
7 Building and Construction Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Building and Construction Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.2.1 Raw Materials
7.2.2 Labor Cost
7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building and Construction Tapes
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
8.1 Building and Construction Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis
8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Building and Construction Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2016
8.4 Downstream Buyers
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
9.2 Market Positioning
9.2.1 Pricing Strategy
9.2.2 Brand Strategy
9.2.3 Target Client
9.3 Distributors/Traders List
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
10.1 Technology Progress/Risk
10.1.1 Substitutes Threat
10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
11 United States Building and Construction Tapes Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)
11.1 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)
11.2 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11.4 United States Building and Construction Tapes Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/320672
About Us:
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom
Contact: +44 20 3239 2407
Email: sales@globalqyresearch.com
Recent Comments