In this report, the United States Anticorrosive Wood Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Anticorrosive Wood in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Anticorrosive Wood market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Anticorrosive Wood sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Shanghai Wei Qi Industria

Beijing Eurasian Watson Electronics

Beijing Xinyida

Qingdao Hongtu Anticorrosive Wood

Shanghai Long Xi Wood Industry

Shanghai garden anticorrosive wood

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Anticorrosive Wood

Carbonized Wood

Artificial Antiseptic Wood

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Non-residential

Table of Contents

United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Report 2017

1 Anticorrosive Wood Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anticorrosive Wood

1.2 Classification of Anticorrosive Wood by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Natural Anticorrosive Wood

1.2.4 Carbonized Wood

1.2.5 Artificial Antiseptic Wood

1.3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Anticorrosive Wood Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Anticorrosive Wood (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Anticorrosive Wood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Anticorrosive Wood Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Shanghai Wei Qi Industria

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Shanghai Wei Qi Industria Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Beijing Eurasian Watson Electronics

6.2.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Beijing Eurasian Watson Electronics Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Beijing Xinyida

6.3.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Beijing Xinyida Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Qingdao Hongtu Anticorrosive Wood

6.4.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Qingdao Hongtu Anticorrosive Wood Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Shanghai Long Xi Wood Industry

6.5.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Shanghai Long Xi Wood Industry Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Shanghai garden anticorrosive wood

6.6.2 Anticorrosive Wood Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Shanghai garden anticorrosive wood Anticorrosive Wood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

7 Anticorrosive Wood Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Anticorrosive Wood Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Anticorrosive Wood

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Anticorrosive Wood Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Anticorrosive Wood Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Anticorrosive Wood Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Anticorrosive Wood Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

