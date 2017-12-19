Market Highlights:

Sulfuric Acid is a strong mineral acid. It is Soluble in water at all concentrations. Sulfuric Acid has many applications and is top a products of the chemical industry. World production in 2011 was 168 million tonnes, with an approximate value of USD 10 billion. Principal uses include ore processing, fertilizer manufacturing, oil refining, wastewater processing, and chemical synthesis.

Globally, the market for Sulfuric Acid is growing due to automotive industry. Increasing demand for Sulfur based fertilizers is expected to assist the global market growth. Growing demand for chemicals from major end-use industries is touted to bolster the Global Sulfuric Acid Market growth over the forecast period. The global demand for Sulfur is expected to witness an annual growth rate of over approximately 6.2%. Industrial cleaning agent industry is one of the major user Sulfuric Acid users, therefore industrial cleaning agents is likely to aid the global market growth. High growth in cement industry which has observed considerable growth in the past few years is expected to bolster the global SULFURIC Acid Market. Hydrogen fluoride is a byproduct of Sulfuric Acid. Oil & gas industry is projected to grow rapidly over the next seven years, thereby aiding the Global Sulfuric Acid Market growth. Paper industry has witnessed brisk growth over the last few years. This trend is expected to enhance the overall sulfuric acid market. Rubber vulcanizing industry uses Sulfuric Acid at large volumes, hence vulcanizing sector is anticipated to augment the Global Sulfuric Acid Market.

More Sulfuric Acid is produced in the world than any other chemical. Over 40 million tons of Sulfuric Acid is manufactured annually in the U.S. Sulfuric Acid is utilized in the production of fertilizers, explosives, petroleum products, detergents, dyes, insecticides, drugs, plastics, steel, storage batteries, and many other materials. The largest amount of Sulfuric Acid is used in the production of phosphate fertilizers. In this process calcium phosphate, Ca3(PO4)2, in phosphate rock, which cannot be used by plants because of its insolubility in groundwater, is converted to forms that will dissolve in water, thus making the phosphate available to plants.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2037

Product Trends:

Globally, the market for Sulfuric Acid is growing due to automotive industry. Increasing demand for Sulfur based fertilizers is expected to assist the global market growth. Growing demand for chemicals from major end-use industries is touted to bolster the Global Sulfuric Acid Market growth over the forecast period. The global demand for Sulfur is expected to witness an annual growth rate of over approximately 6.2%. Industrial cleaning agent industry is one of the major user Sulfuric acid users, therefore industrial cleaning agents is likely to aid the global market growth. High growth in cement industry which has observed considerable growth in the past few years is expected to bolster the Global Sulfuric Acid Market. Hydrogen fluoride is a byproduct of Sulfuric Acid. Oil & gas industry is projected to grow rapidly over the next seven years, thereby aiding the Global Sulfuric Acid Market growth. Paper industry has witnessed brisk growth over the last few years. This trend is expected to enhance the overall Sulfuric Acid Market. Rubber vulcanizing industry uses Sulfuric Acid at large volumes, hence vulcanizing sector is anticipated to augment the Global Sulfuric Acid Market.

APAC will be the ruling market for Global Sulfuric Acid, accounting for USD XX Billion and is expected to grow over $XX Billion by 2022 followed by. With rise in development of emerging economies can cause countries like China, India, and Brazil to contribute more amount of share in this market.

North America, Europe and Row are the growing market for Global Sulfuric Acid Market and are expected to grow at CAGR of XX % respectively from 2016 to 2022.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2037

Key Points from Table of Content:

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Agrium

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Business Strategies

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Akzo Nobel

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.2.4 Business Strategies

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Bayer

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financials

11.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4 Business Strategies

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Bp

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financials

11.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.4.4 Business Strategies

11.4.5 Recent Development

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sulfuric-acid-market-2037

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com