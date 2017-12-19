Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 19, 2017 – Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team after the company was recognized as an honouree in the 2016 Total Cost of Ownership (TCOOTM) Supplier Award program by Celestica, a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies. Celestica’s awards program recognizes suppliers that provide the best TCOOTM performance to Celestica and support the company’s overall business objectives.

Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has earned an impressive reputation for its commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, along with strong commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle. Future Electronics ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only electronics distributor with one globally integrated IT infrastructure.

Celestica’s TCOO Supplier Awards program evaluates and recognizes the top performers in Celestica’s global network of over 4,000 suppliers. Celestica’s TCOO system is focused on evaluating supplier performance by measuring the total cost to produce, deliver and support products and services beyond the supplier invoice price. As such, it considers the following supplier attributes: quality, delivery, price, flexibility, innovation and technology.

Robert Miller thanked the entire Future Electronics team for their efforts in earning recognition as an honouree in Celestica’s award program.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

