In this report, the Global Metal Building System Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Metal Building System for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Metal Building System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Metal Building System sales volume, Price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kingspan

Metecno

Assan Panel

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Zhongjie Group

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Ruukki

Balex

Multicolor

BCOMS

Paroc Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Roof System

Wall System

Ceiling System

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Manufacturing Building

Agricultural Building

Cold Storage

Table of Contents

Global Metal Building System Sales Market Report 2017

1 Metal Building System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Building System

1.2 Classification of Metal Building System by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Roof System

1.2.4 Wall System

1.2.5 Ceiling System

1.3 Global Metal Building System Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Manufacturing Building

1.3.5 Agricultural Building

1.3.6 Cold Storage

1.4 Global Metal Building System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Metal Building System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Metal Building System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Metal Building System Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Metal Building System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Metal Building System (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Metal Building System (Volume) by Application

3 United States Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global Metal Building System Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Kingspan

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Kingspan Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Metecno

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Metecno Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Assan Panel

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Assan Panel Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Isopan

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Isopan Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 NCI Building Systems

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 NCI Building Systems Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 TATA Steel

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 TATA Steel Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 ArcelorMittal

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 ArcelorMittal Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Romakowski

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Romakowski Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Lattonedil

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Lattonedil Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 RigiSystems

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 RigiSystems Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Zhongjie Group

9.12 AlShahin

9.13 Nucor Building Systems

9.14 Tonmat

9.15 Marcegaglia

9.16 Italpannelli

9.17 Ruukki

9.18 Balex

9.19 Multicolor

9.20 BCOMS

9.21 Paroc Group

10 Metal Building System Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Metal Building System Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Building System

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Building System

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Metal Building System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Metal Building System Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Metal Building System Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global Metal Building System Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global Metal Building System Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

