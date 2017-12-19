In this report, the Global Exterior Wall System Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Exterior Wall System for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Exterior Wall System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Exterior Wall System sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Glass

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Alcoa Corporation

Owens Corning

SCG

3A Composites

ETEX

Evonik

Kronospan Limited

Fletcher Building

USG Corporation

China Jushi

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

Ventilated

Non-Ventilated

Curtain Wall

By Material

Glass Panel

Metal Panel

Plaster Boards

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Table of Contents

Global Exterior Wall System Sales Market Report 2017

1 Exterior Wall System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exterior Wall System

1.2 Classification of Exterior Wall System by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Exterior Wall System Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Exterior Wall System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Ventilated

1.2.4 Non-Ventilated

1.2.5 Curtain Wall

1.3 Global Exterior Wall System Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Exterior Wall System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Exterior Wall System Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Exterior Wall System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Exterior Wall System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Exterior Wall System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Exterior Wall System Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Exterior Wall System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Exterior Wall System (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Exterior Wall System (Volume) by Application

3 United States Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India Exterior Wall System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Exterior Wall System Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India Exterior Wall System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India Exterior Wall System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global Exterior Wall System Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Nippon Sheet Glass

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Asahi Glass

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Asahi Glass Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 PPG Industries

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 PPG Industries Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Saint-Gobain

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Saint-Gobain Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Sika

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Sika Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Alcoa Corporation

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Alcoa Corporation Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Owens Corning

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Owens Corning Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 SCG

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 SCG Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 3A Composites

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 3A Composites Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 ETEX

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Exterior Wall System Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 ETEX Exterior Wall System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Evonik

9.12 Kronospan Limited

9.13 Fletcher Building

9.14 USG Corporation

9.15 China Jushi

10 Exterior Wall System Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Exterior Wall System Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exterior Wall System

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exterior Wall System

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Exterior Wall System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Exterior Wall System Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Exterior Wall System Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global Exterior Wall System Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Exterior Wall System Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global Exterior Wall System Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Exterior Wall System Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

