A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 “is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2908

An electric vehicle charging station is a component or an infrastructure which supplies electric energy to the electric vehicles for recharging of batteries at home or at public spaces. It provides energy to plug-in electric vehicles which includes electric cars and plug-in hybrids. An electric charging station is also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). Charging equipment can be differentiated on the basis of charging time and the usage.

In the last few years, the demand for electric vehicle charging stations has accelerated in response to the increased sales of electric vehicles (EV). Besides the growing awareness about benefits these vehicles provide, the market is gaining from favorable government policies. For instance, governments have introduced various subsidies to promote the sales of electric vehicles. These may include road tax exemption. Also manufacturers are working on lowering their production cost to offer advanced models of electric vehicles under a reasonable price tag. While these strategies are aimed towards promoting EV sales, the electric vehicle charging station market will as well gain from them.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is therefore expected to showcase an exponential CAGR of 30.8% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market’s valuation will reach US$37.48 bn by the end of 2025.

Level 2 Charging Stations Emerge as More Popular Choice among Consumers

The electric vehicle charging stations market can be broadly classified under technology, end-use application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3. Of these, the adoption of level 2 charging stations has been the highest in the last few years. These stations perform faster than their predecessor level 1 and is cheaper than more advanced level 3 charging stations. Considering this, the demand for level 2 charging stations is expected to continue accelerating through the forecast period. However, level 3 charging stations are gaining popularity as the market gears to embrace technological advancements in the near future.

View Detail Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

In terms of end-use, the market is classified into government, public space and municipalities (parks and street), commercial office space, healthcare, retail, hospitality, residential, logistics and transportation (fleet services), education, and others. Of these, the residential sector emerged dominant in 2016. By the end of 2017, it is expected to hold over 41.6% of the market. As the rate of sales of EVs across the household sector increases, the demand for charging stations to be installed at residences is likely to rise in response. While the commercial office space and retail segments are anticipated to generate higher revenue in the coming years, it won’t be easy for them to outpace the residential sector.

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant through Forecast Period

Regionally, the global electric vehicle charging station market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in 2016 and is expected to remain at the fore over the course of the forecast period. The primary drivers of the electric vehicle charging station market in Asia Pacific region are improving infrastructure along with the favorable government regulations and growing environmental awareness. North America and Europe regions are anticipated to experience promising growth in the electric vehicle charging station market during the forecast period. However, the Middle East and Africa is expected to report the highest CAGR of 61.6% between 2017 and 2024.

Some of the leading players operating in the global electric vehicle charging station market are AeroVironment, Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Delta Group, Eaton Plc, Enel Group, E-Station Pty Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nichicon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect, Inc., Siemens AG, Signet Systems Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., Toyota Industries Corp.

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2908

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/