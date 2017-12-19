The global food and beverages industry is growing at a considerable pace, inviting many manufacturers to introduce their products. The growth of the global food and beverages industry has led to the growth of the food processing machinery market. Technological advancements have assisted key companies operating in the global food processing machinery market to introduce many new types of machinery and equipment. Apart from the food and beverages industry, the demand for food processing machinery is expected to increase from the pharmaceuticals and personal care industries.

By region, the global food processing machinery market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. Currently, the global market for food processing machinery is led by Asia Pacific, propelled by the growing demand for new food processing machinery in China. This region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The research report on the global food processing machinery market briefs readers about key factors restricting and driving the market. Industry-standard tools such as Porter’s five force analysis and SWOT analysis are used to measure the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the global market. Key companies operating in the global market are listed in the report along with their key existing products and new product launches. For a competitive analysis, the global market for food processing machinery is segmented on the basis of region. The report then identifies current market trends and the structure of the global market.

Overview of the Food Processing Machinery Market

The global food processing machinery market is predicted to exhibit a promising growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people about processed food and the rising disposable income are two of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global food processing machinery market.

The global market for food processing machinery is segmented into various markets such as bakery, vegetable and fruit, meat/poultry processing, and beverage processing. At present, the bakery processing industry leads the global food processing machinery market. However, the meat and poultry processing segment is predicted to display promising growth in the next few years. The consistent shift in food habits is predicted to propel the meat and poultry processing machinery segment.

Strict rules and regulations regarding maintaining the quality of the food have motivated people to eat healthy and natural food. Earlier, in the developed nations, the demand for food processing machines was low. However, with the dietary preferences, rising disposable income, and the growing awareness about the benefits of processed food, now many people in the developed nations are changing their preferences.

Companies Mentioned in the Food Processing Machinery Market Report

The global food processing machinery market is fragmented and competitive in nature with many small-scale manufacturers operating in various locations. Many food processing machinery suppliers have set up their plants across various geographies, keeping the global market widespread.

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Atlas Pacific Engineering Co. Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bucher Industries, Mallet & Co. Inc., Nichimo Co. Ltd., Spx Corp., Ziemann International, AFE Group Ltd., Bean (John) Technologies Corp., BMA Group, Heat and Control Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., and Meyer Industries Inc. are few of the prominent companies operating in the global food processing machinery market.

