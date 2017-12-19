Market Scenario

Flat steel is referred as the sheet, coils or other flat-rolled steel product. Growth of construction, & infrastructure sector ultimately drive the flat steel market. Additionally the growing need of light weight automobiles on a global level is expected to increase the flat steel market both by value and volume. In developed countries, flat steel products are largely used in automobile sector. However, volatile the prices of raw materials are, it is expected to remain a key challenge for industry participants. The flat steel market size was valued at around USD 380 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Flat Steel Market

Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for flat steel, followed by Europe. In developing countries especially like China, India, and Japan, the construction & infrastructure sectors are growing rapidly which promotes the flat steel market. This region is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of Flat Steel Market report include- United Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Essar Steel, Tata Steel Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co., POSCO, SSAB, ArcelorMittal, Voestalpine, and ThyssenKrupp.

Target Audience

• Flat Steel manufactures

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Environmental Associations

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Flat Steel Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

