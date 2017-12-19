Market Overview:

Eubiotics are feed additives that contain prebiotics, probiotics, organic acids and essential oils. It is used to enhance the functionality of feed. Eubiotics help in improving micro-floral conditions of the gut and increasing the lactose tolerance limit, consequently supporting in healthy growth of the animal.

The global eubiotics market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health awareness towards livestock. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological improvements is considered to be the significant reasons for the increasing growth of eubiotics market during the forecast period. Additionally, the market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings, which has fueled up the share of eubiotics as a feed additive in the global market.

Furthermore, eubiotics support towards digestive health and a substitute to antibiotics in feed, is likely to support the growth of eubiotics market globally. However, increasing prices of raw material is seen to possess high risk and is considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.1% of eubiotics market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

The major players in Eubiotics Market,

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Behn Meyer Holding AG (Germany)

Downstream Analysis:

Eubiotics are segmented on the basis of type, which includes probiotics, prebiotics, and others. Among all, the probiotics segment holds the major market share owing to its high efficacy.

On the basis of form, the eubiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid eubiotics can be easily mixed in the feed; this makes it more convenient for the livestock to consume.

On the basis of function, the eubiotics market is segmented into gut & digestive health, general health & wellness, immunity, and others. Among all the functions, gut & digestive health is dominating the market because of its micro-floral support to the animals to combat against diseases.

On the basis of the livestock, the market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. In this segment, poultry is dominating the market owing to high protein content in eubiotics which increases the growth rate of poultry birds.

Regional Analysis:

The global eubiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global eubiotics market. The foremost reason for this growth is increasing awareness regarding livestock health in this region. Additionally, increased consumption of eubiotics associated with gut health support in the developed counties like Germany, France, the U.S., Canada and Mexico is expected to uplift the global eubiotics market over the review period.

However, in Asia Pacific region, mainly emerging economies including China, India, and Indonesia is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global eubiotics market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

Eubiotics market is segmented on the basis of type, form, function, livestock, and region.

