Elision Technolab is a renowned name in the VoIP industry and the company has been offering best in the class solutions and services to its international and national customers. The spokesperson of the company has recently made an announcement about the launch of an omnichannel contact center solution. Their product Dialshree: Contact Center Solution is upgraded in a way that the product will work as an omnichannel communication solution. This will help all call centers, customer care centers and lead generation centers for holistic communication as now the single software will take care of all modes of communication.

The stated omnichannel contact center solution provides features to support 3 major types of communication, which are listed below:

• Audio calls, aka telecommunication

• Fax

• Text Messages aka SMS

The solution will provide a complete communication solution for any small to large call center and can be used for different operations required by the call center. Furthermore, the omnichannel call center software will have an integrated WebRTC based web-phone which can be used for calling without hardwired IP phones and softphones. This will make communication consolidated, simpler and faster.

The stated call center software is furnished with all features of communication required by any customer center of any industry vertical. Some of the key features are listed below:

• DID management and support

• Extension management and support

• WebRTC based IP Phone

• Faxing

• SMS support

• 3-way conference

• Barge-in

• Whisper

• Call forwarding

• Call hold and retrieval

• Music on hold

• Call transfer

• Call parking

• Call recording

• Do not Disturb

• Lead encryption to hide leads from agents for data security

• Sticky agent

• Soundboard

• And much more

The omnichannel contact center solution has taken care of the basic communication need of all industry verticals and aimed to provide a holistic approach to call centers for communication. The spokesperson of the company shared there are many companies which would require the verification process. The agents can use this omnichannel contact center solution using which they can quickly perform verification, for an instance, they can generate an SMS to get the verification from a user about their contact number. There are many as such utilities which will be provided by this contact center solution.

The director of the company aims to provide a complete solution to any call center. Their solution will offer all required communication channels to ensure their customer can have a single solution for all different types of communication. They have invited the interested prospects for a free demo, which can be registered by dropping a line to contact@elisionte.com

About Elision Technolab LLP

Elision Technolab is an Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India based VoIP Company, which offers a range of VoIP solutions and services to its customer for more than a decade. The company has a range of VoIP solutions to offer such as IVR, Call center software, voice broadcasting solution, etc.