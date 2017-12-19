Increased efficiency in international shipments, Infrastructure Improvement Coupled with Increasing FDI in the Country is the key factors driving growth in Egypt Logistics Market.

Egypt is considered as one of the most lucrative markets for logistics industry in Africa. Egypt’s unique geographic location combined with an expanding infrastructure base is enhancing the country’s position as a key global logistics hub. In recent years, the dominance of first-party logistics and second-party logistics has been declining, whereas third-party logistics has been growing at an alarming rate in the country. Rise in the retail and FMCG industry in the country has driven the demand of warehousing services in the country. Expansion of e-tail industry has aided to this segment by increasing need for warehousing services for storage of international and domestic packets.

The presence of the Suez Canal in the Egyptian territory provides an important source of income to the Egyptian economy. The canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and acts as one of the country’s major source of foreign investment, along with oil and gas exports. With around 8.0% of the world’s maritime shipping passing through the Suez Canal each year and an increasing number of international companies from India and China, Turkey and Spain, using Egypt as a manufacturing base for exports targeted at the European market. Egypt’s logistics and transportation sector is playing an increasingly vital role in international trade.

The report titled “Egypt Logistics Market by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding Market, Warehousing Market and Value Added Services), by Third Party Logistics, by Cold Chain Logistics, By Express Delivery Logistics and by Industries (Oil & Gas, Engineering Equipment, Food & Beverages, Metals, Automotive and Others) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested that increasing e-commerce penetration and infrastructure construction will result in market growth at a positive CAGR in revenues in Egypt logistics market in next 5 years till 2022.

