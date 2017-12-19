Mumbai 19th December 2017: EcoRise launched first of its kind political mobile app JanSewak that helps bridge gap between political leader with his constituency. The founders of EcoRise Vijay Shukla and Mahesh Bodhgire designed this app with the ideology of providing an unique and direct connect to said ‘difficult to reach’ politicians via phone call and message.

Undertsanding the need to connect with people real time and to solve issues , Shri Baburao Mane- Ex MLA ShivSena, Dharavi has bought this app to enable two way communication with the people of his constituency to help solve civic issues at the earliest.

The common man can now reach the unreachable more efficiently and get his/her issues addressed and resolved with immediate effect and regular updates while the query is being worked upon. The app will help bring transparency in communication between politicians and constituents, building a strong connect between Janta (common man) and Neta (politician).

Created with in-depth research and detailed understanding the need of a technology enabled tool which creates a solid problem solving bridge it is mutually beneficial for the common people, social workers and politicians. The app will also help a common man solve issues related to medical, Municipal, education, sewerage, toilet, roads, transport, electricity, law and order, police, SRA, Pan Card, Adhar Card, voter card, passport, birth and death certificate etc. with the help of a single click. The app will also keep the common man informed about the status of their grievances that has been shared with the leaders. The app administrator i.e. the politicians, will have a complete database of the people who are connected with them which will help them to understand their needs and priorities and accordingly they can make decisions beneficial for all. Apart from addressing the grievances, the app will also send occasion based wishes to the people of their constituency

The Android version of the app is available for the users currently.

