Mumbai, 19th December: Man is known through his physical body, but the human in him exists as an emotional and spiritual being. Every human is bestowed with capabilities that go unrealized. To realize the self and the inner potential, one needs to venture into spirituality. He has to look within for the answers instead of roaming around trying to to fit into the jigsaw puzzle of life and its truth. Wholesome Health – A Journey from Pain to Liberation is one such book that will help guide the seeker onto the spiritual path. Written by Dr.Ranjana Asthana, the book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.

Ranjana Asthana is a doctor by profession and she is a lady of strong determination and self-commitment. At one point in time, she was suffering from acute lumbar-back pain with sciatica in the mid-nineties. It was so severe that it turned her life upside-down! Despite being a medical doctor, she had faith in yoga and Naturopathy. She decided to go for these alternative methods of healing against surgical advice. Since then, she has not only lived a physically healthy life, but also explored the higher dimensions of being.

Humans go through plenty of health challenges in their entire life at all levels: physical, mental and spiritual. Most modern forms of medicine, though heavily derived from science, tend to address only the bodily symptoms. In this process, deep-rooted emotional and spiritual causes of illness remain neglected. As a consequence, the solutions are not feasible even to maintain basic good health. So, the scope of positive health and the wholesome being is left far away!

The author takes this opportunity to make one understand the difference between good health, positive health and wholesome health. She feels that knowledge is the sum of experiences one earns by being spiritually aware in life. However, when one treads on the spiritual path, either the person retreats into silence or records his/her experiences verbally. She believes that the ultimate truth is communicated only in silence and recorded experiences become second-hand information. But that too is important as it helps kindle joy in the minds of those who are true seekers. Sharing such knowledge is one’s spiritual responsibility towards humanity, and so authors are born.

This book focuses on understanding and differentiating between positive health and wholesome health. The underlying message is that the expressions of physical ill health at any point in life may be used as a medium to progress on a spiritual path.

The essence of the author’s experiences in spirituality are beautifully conveyed to readers. The contents of the book revolve around the body, mind and emotions. The three-dimensional coverage of the ‘Body, Mind and Soul’ makes this book a unique combination of Science, Philosophy and Spirituality.

Reading this book will change your perspective on health forever, and guide you towards a blissful life. Everyone deserves peace of mind, happiness and wholesome health. And this book is just about helping people attain that. Grab your copy today.

