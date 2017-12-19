Endometriosis is a medical condition in which the tissue that forms normal lining of uterus appears outside the uterus cavity and may involve ovaries, bowel or tissue lining of the pelvic floor. This disease affects over 170 million females across the globe. Endometriosis has an unclear etiology and complex symptoms. These factors contribute in difficulties for timely diagnosis and obstruct the drug discovery processes. Endometriosis is a major cause of infertility in female population. Endometriosis treatment includes pain management through hormonal therapies and surgical interventions. The global endometriosis pharmaceuticals market comprises majorly of four drug types, namely Gonadotrophin Releasing Hormone agonists (GRH), Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), progestins, and contraceptive pills.

Rising incidences of endometriosis due to diagnostic improvements leading to early identification, environmental factors, and rising awareness is the key factor contributing to growth of the market. Global endometriosis market is expected to register a healthy growth, owing to rise in awareness amongst patients and physicians. In addition, considerable research efforts towards development of novel non hormonal drugs, diagnostic and surgical techniques coupled with substantial support in terms of funding has helped to further enhance the growth of this market. Therefore, huge unmet needs for curative treatment of endometriosis will serve this market as a potential opportunity. The growth in global endometriosis market will be primarily driven by emerging Asian economies, where the disease prevalence is almost 10% of the total female population of this region.

Some of the major players involved in endometriosis diagnosis and treatment market include Abbott laboratories, Eli Lilly and company, Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Plc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. among others.

