Market Highlights:

The global connected logistics market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing high growth opportunities in emerging economies and rising adoption of automation techniques. Moreover, increasing demand for connected logistics across various industry verticals such as automation and transportation, metals and mining, oil and gas, energy and power system, chemical, material and food is likely to boost the market growth.

Geographically, North America is experiencing a significant demand for connected logistics system, whereas Asia Pacific is foreseen to witness the fastest growth amongst all the regions during the predicted period owing to the factor growth of advancement, digitalization in new innovative technologies, growth in the retail business, and increased acceptance of connected logistics technologies by logistics providers in the region. Furthermore, due to accelerated technological improvements in supply chain system and advancement in technology, the region has enormous tendency to accept connected logistics solution at a rapid scale shortly.

Major Key Players

Some of the major players in the global connected logistics market: AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (India), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), and Siemens (Germany).

Global Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global connected logistics market is segmented by software, platform, transportation mode, and vertical. Based on the software, the market is segmented into asset management, warehouse management system, security, data management, network management, and streaming analytics. By the platform, the market is segmented into application management, device management, connectivity management. By the transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. By the vertical, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, IT & Telecom, automotive, food and beverage, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global connected logistics market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It has been noticed that North American region estimates to be the highest shareholder of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to show the immense growth opportunities, prominently, in China and India. Owing to rising population and manufacturers in this region are using innovative systems in their operations for handling complex logistics works more efficiently with the help of tools, which are designed to collect and decode data.

Intended Audience