Chef Rakshit Sharma Of Global Recognition Joins Hotel The Royal Plaza, New Delhi

After showcasing Indian food at a global platform, Chef Rakshit Sharma is all set to bring some culinary magic at Hotel The Royal Plaza.

New Delhi, November 2017: Chef Rakshit Sharma would be assuming the responsibilities of the Executive Chef at Hotel The Royal Plaza and would be responsible for entire culinary gamut of all the restaurants, banquet, lounge, and the buffet. He would be contributing his expertise in world cuisine to add to the culinary treasures of the hotel and entice the patrons with the magic of his unique recipes.

Chef Rakshit Sharma began his career at Maurya Sheraton, Delhi in 1987, but his foray into the world of gastronomy began at a young age when he was an apprentice to his mother – a great home cook. Known for his strong work ethics and high energy, Chef Sharma has managed to attain and maintain the food hygiene & safety audit score at 98% since 2013 for The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, the highest in South Asia for the company.

“Food to me is more than mere taste, it is an amalgamation of pleasant aroma, flavors and eye appeal – a lesson I learnt in my early years from my mother. My objective is to provide the best culinary experience to all guests and excel in the art of Food Production, with utmost focus on safety, health and sanitation. I am looking forward to a long association with Hotel The Royal Plaza in my culinary journey as I take on this new experience.” says Chef Rakshit Sharma.

The Chef is responsible for promoting Indian food at a global platform including locations like Hong Kong, Japan, China, & Serbia. At the Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, his biggest contribution as an Executive Sous Chef was in maintaining the food cost at 22 percent year-on- year. He worked with his team to ensure that the F&B revenue and restaurant covers increased with 57% profitability.