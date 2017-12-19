Market Highlights:

Calcium Chloride is an ionic compound of Calcium and Chlorine. It is salt that is solid at room temperature and behaves typical ionic halide. It has several applications such as deicing & dust control, oil & Gas, construction and others.

The Global Calcium Chloride Market is growing at the CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 and it is expected to continue this growth till 2022 reaching 1.49 billion. The growing demand for Calcium Chloride is anticipated to remain steady as it is the key chemical utilized for deicing. Its liquid form is used in deicing and dust control which accounted for 40% in the global market share of Calcium Chloride in 2015. The contribution of oil & gas segment in the growth of the Calcium Chloride market is anticipated to increase significantly due to the rising demand for the same. As it is used in completion fluids and drilling fluids. Therefore, in countries like U.S., Japan, and Canada Calcium Chloride is extensively used for managing the after effects of heavy snowfall.

Known to retain moisture for exceptionally longer durations, Calcium Chloride is used on unpaved road as a cost effective dust suppressant. The growing awareness about simple solutions for dust control is expected to increase the demand for calcium chloride in the coming years. The booming construction industry subsequently rising demand for cement is also expected to propel the growth of the Global Calcium Chloride Market. This compound is used as a concentrate accelerator to speed up the cement setting rate. It also helps in reducing the alkali content in cement, which is known to prevent cracking.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific and U.S. region is expected to maintain its dominance in the Global Market owing to increasing domestic demand for Calcium Chloride by the chemical industry in these countries. Emerging market of China, Japan and India is expected to boost the calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific which has the largest market share with respect to the growth of the Global Calcium Chloride Market followed by Europe, Middle East and rest of the world.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2049

Go through the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 85 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Calcium Chloride Research Report –Global Forecast till 2022.

Global Calcium Chloride Players:

The major participants of this market are: BJ Services Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zirax Group.

Global Calcium Chloride Market: Trend Analysis

According to MRFR’s analysis, the Global Calcium Chloride Market is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2022, growing at CAGR of 4.1% from 2016. It is expected to maintain this growth rate till 2024 and various industries are responsible for this. Maximum demand is from construction and gas & oil industries which is expected to continuously boost the even in the future. . In addition to this Calcium Chloride is used in food and beverages sector and this will further benefit in growth of the calcium chloride market.

Physical properties of Calcium Chloride includes odorless white powder, flakes or granules. It has density of 2.15 g/ml. melting point is 782 degree Celsius and boiling point is over 1600 degree Celsius.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2049

The application of Calcium Chloride includes deicing, dust control, gas & oil production, construction and more. The application sector accounted for 40 % in the growth of global calcium chloride market in 2014. In deicing and dust controlling the use of calcium chloride is the most as a result it has the biggest application segment in the calcium chloride market. Deicing the functional property of calcium chloride to lower freezing point of water which has tremendously increased its demand in the market. The dust control & deicing sector will contribute maximum to the growth of the market mainly due to the growing usage of deicing agents in several developed nations for over the past few years. Calcium Chloride is used in concrete blends so that cement construction can set up easily and fast. Thus, the growing demand for luxurious life style and disposable income is also responsible for the growth of the Global Calcium Chloride Market. The second largest use of calcium chloride was by the construction sector in 2013. The growth of infrastructural developments along with increase government expenditure on flyovers & roads will further drive growth of the global market of Calcium Chloride in future. In-addition, calcium chloride is also utilized in the food processing industry as it is used in in food preservatives which will further boost its market in the coming 5 years. Others application of Calcium Chloride is by the agriculture and pharmaceutical sector which is expected to shoot up the growth of global market demands for Calcium Chloride in future.

Key Points from Table of Content:

9. Company Profiles

9.1 BJ Services Company

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Business Strategies

9.1.5 Recent Development

9.2 Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Financials

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Business Strategies

9.2.5 Recent Development

9.3 Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd.,

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Financials

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.4 Business Strategies

9.3.5 Recent Development

9.4 Solvay

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Financials

9.4.3 Product Portfolio

9.4.4 Business Strategies

9.4.5 Recent Development

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/calcium-chloride-market-2049

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com