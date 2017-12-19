Monsoon Shootout, the recently released Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer noir thriller gets its mood and intensity from Atif Afzal’s background score. The young music director is delighted to hear the music review which has received applause from critics.

The movie is about a rookie cop facing a moral dilemma to kill a murder suspect. Definitely this called for an edgy music to keep the audience engaged and Atif has done justice to the film. “It was challenging as all the three options Adi (Vijay Verma) faces are different in emotions. Besides, Shiva (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is also a twisted character that demanded new-age music. I am glad the audience and film critics appreciated the score,” Atif said beamingly.

With the success of one movie, Atif is waiting for his upcoming release Charandas Chor, a Marathi social drama releasing on December 29, 2017. He has composed and sung the theme song – Chor Chor Saare while also bonded the movie with his light-hearted background score.