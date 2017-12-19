We praise achievement. Furthermore, it is totally normal to do as such! But often we forget the great success stories or the pathway hidden behind our celebration at the end of our success.

The journey towards success is just as important as achieving the objective itself. The procedure of accomplishment includes getting to the end point as much as appreciating the conquest itself.

When we achieve something, it profits us to look at how we did as such. These great success stories help us looking forward toward our next objective, prize, or achievement. As a species, we are seekers looking for a victory all the times.

We have started the TestOrigen with 3 people and now we have a team of 50+ employees happily working. As being successful for a foundation implies a very devoted and beneficial staff, empowering the entrepreneur to accomplish objectives.

However 3 years back, we came to a diverse conclusion about progress. All the conventional definitions either made achievement a goal to reach or required some enchantment recipe to get. We started to consider accomplishment to be a journey, a progressing procedure of development. Furthermore, after completing almost 3 years of knowing effective individuals and concentrate the subject, we have made good official relationships to achieve our software testing business at its top.

The achievement journey won’t appear to be identical for everybody, in light of the fact that the image of accomplishment is diverse for each individual. What doesn’t change are the standards used to take the journey. They can be connected at home, in school, at the workplace, and on the ball field. It doesn’t make a difference where you are currently. You can learn and apply these thoughts. You can be successful today.

During these three years, we have cried, we have celebrated, there have been times we doubted why we had enabled ourselves to be put through this yet toward the day’s end, and we wouldn’t exchange it for anything on the planet.

TestOrigen success journey started with few services, small projects but now we support different types of software testing services such as mobile application testing, web-based application testing, functional testing, non functional testing, system testing, system integration testing, sanity testing, load testing, content testing, regression testing, usability testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, beta test and much more to come in future.

We cherish every day more than the last and we can hardly wait to perceive what our next coming years will bring to add in this great success stories of TestOrigen.