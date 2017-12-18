Market Overview:

Tortilla is either consumed directly or serves as a base for various other food products. The raising consumption of unique and healthy food products is supporting the growth of the product. On the basis on the raw material, tortilla is mainly produced out of corn or wheat. The nutritional properties of these ingredients increase the overall nutritional value of tortilla. The raising health awareness is also one of the contributing factors in the growth of tortilla market.

Tortilla Market is mainly driven by rising demand of convenience food products in various developed countries. The consumption of multi-grain tortilla is high based on the nutritional value of the product. Tortilla is used as snacks and also for preparation of various food dishes which is also helping in raising the demand of the product on a commercial level.

The high demand of ready-to-eat packed products in urban areas is also driving the market. Economic developments and reliabilities on new processing technologies are also helping in fueling up the market demand of the product.

Changing consumption pattern of the consumers has encouraged the demand of tortilla in food industries. Confectionery industries are increasing their demand of the product for raining the production of healthy snacks. Key Players from Mexico and U.S. are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players to expand their business various other regions due to increasing demand of confectionery and frozen food products.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of Tortilla market at the CAGR of 8% during 2016-2022.

Major Key Players:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Signature Flatbreads Ltd (U.K.)

Liven S.A. (Spain)

While Mission Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Tyson Mexican Original, Inc. (U.S.)

Gruma Corporation (Mexico)

Mexican Food Specialties, Inc. (U.S.)

Ole Mexican Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Key players in Tortilla market are mainly located in North America and Europe. Key Players from Mexico, U.S. and U.K. are following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of tortilla as a major food. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to established industries that have high demand of ready-to-eat frozen food products.

Regional Analysis

Global Tortilla Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW). North America region has the major market share followed by Europe., Mexico and U.S. are amongst the top producers of tortilla. Increasing demands of confectionery products in diet is supporting growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. Italy, Canada, Germany, U.S. and U.K. are the major importers of tortilla.

