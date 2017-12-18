The global suture anchor devices market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by rising cases of sports injuries, increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries and development of advanced suture anchor devices and surgical techniques. According to the new report drafted by Future Market Insights titled “Suture Anchor Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” revenue from the global suture anchor devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 875.6 Mn by 2027 end. Initially, suture anchor devices were made of metal and other non-absorbable materials, but the current trend pertains to absorbable suture anchors owing to their better biocompatibility, less interference with postoperative imaging, and absence of the need for subsequent removal.

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Forecast by Product Type

Absorbable and non-absorbable suture anchors are the two segments included in the product type segment. The absorbable suture anchor segment dominated the global suture anchor devices market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the most lucrative product type, with an attractiveness index of 1.8.

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Forecast by Material Type

On the basis of material type, the global suture anchor devices market is segmented into metallic suture anchor, bio-absorbable suture anchor, PEEK suture anchor, bio-composite suture anchor, and all suture anchor. The bio-composite suture anchor material type represents the most lucrative market segment, with an attractiveness index of 2.3.

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Forecast by Tying Type

Knotless suture anchors and knotted suture anchors are the two segments by tying type. The knotted suture anchor segment shows significant growth and represents an attractiveness index of 0.8. The knotless suture anchors segment dominated the global suture anchor devices market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the most lucrative, with an attractiveness index of 1.2.

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Forecast by End User

The end user segmentation comprises hospitals, emergency medical services, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres. With a 7.1% CAGR, the ambulatory surgical centres segment is the fastest growing end user segment throughout the period of study.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Suture Anchor Devices Market View Point

4. North America Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

5. Latin America Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

6. Western Europe Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

7. Eastern Europe Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

8. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

9. Japan Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

10. Middle East and Africa Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

11. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

12. Forecast Assumptions

13. Competition Landscape

14. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Region

15. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Product Type

16. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Material Type

17. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2017 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Material Type

18. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By End-User

19. Global Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

21. Research Methodology

