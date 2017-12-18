This featured press release is written to provide a short information about a budget hotel in Atascadero – Vino Inn & Suites that offers comforting atmosphere to all the guests.

Traveling, no doubt, is a great way to explore new places, spend quality time with loved ones and bond a good relationship. If you want to get a short break from your hectic life schedule, then you should make a plan to visit a good destination like Atascadero. It is one of the most popular cities in the Central coast. This place offers slightly warmer temperatures than other areas. Here, you can visit many attractions like Paloma Creek Park, Galaxy Theatres Atascadero, Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, etc. But to start with, you have to book a room at a top-rated hotel to make your trip more memorable.

We, Vino Inn & Suites, are a budget hotel in central coast CA that helps all the travelers to enjoy their holidays to the fullest. Being a renowned hotel, we provide various types of amenities to all the guests. Some of these amenities are everyday housekeeping service, private bathroom, refrigerator, cable TV with HBO, free continental breakfast, free local calls, and more. What’s more, we offer the lowest price in Atascadero. The best part is that most popular restaurants are located very close to our place. To our registered guests, we also give free vehicle parking facility. Besides, you can easily go to coffee shops and restaurants with your friends and family. The sole objective of our hotel is to offer great experience to all the guests. Some major attractions that are located near to our hotel are Charles Paddock zoo, Frolicking Frog Cellars, Atascadero Lake Park and more. If you are a lover of casual American cuisine, then you must visit Atascadero.

Before booking a room with us, you can also check out our gallery section anytime. By doing so, you will have a fair idea how our hotel looks. Besides, if you have any query or doubt in your mind, then you can talk to our staff members at the number 1 805 466 2231 anytime. We are always here to assist you. Being a renowned hotel in El Camino Real, our hotel is perfect to stay for leisure and business traveler. To book your stay, either go online or call us now!

PR Contact –

Vino Inn & Suites

6895 El Camino Real Atascadero

California – 93422

Phone – +1 805 466 2231

Website – http://www.atascaderovinoinn.com/