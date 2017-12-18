The following press release will give you an overview about a renowned hotel that provides great facilities to all the travelers at affordable rates.

Niagara Falls has been attracting thousands of holidaymakers every year because the royal beauty of fall is unparallelled. However, Niagara Falls holidays are about more than just seeing the Falls. The place is known for its natural beauty, warm hospitality, diverse cultures, historic places, man-made attractions and amazing modern architecture. Here, you can indulge yourself in amazing boat tours and water sports like fishing, snorkeling, synchronized diving, scuba diving, aquajogging, water polo and swimming. Some major attractions of the place are Cave of the Winds, Skylon Tower, Bridal Veil Falls, Maid of the Mist, Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, Spanish Aero Car, Marineland and Niagara Jet boat.

Whether you are planning a short gateway trip or a long trip, you will never get bored in this beautiful place. The good thing is that there is no lack of Luxury hotels Niagara Falls NY where you stay with great comfort and pleasure with your family during your trip. Among many, Microtel Inn & Suites is one of the best and renowned hotels that provide great accommodation and world-class facilities to all the travelers. All our rooms are neat, clean and well-equipped with modern facilities like refrigerator, microwave, hairdryer, coffee maker, flat screen television, cozy beds and lots more.

The best thing is our hotel is situated at the prime location of the city and thus provides easy accessibility to all major attractions. If you are conducting Affordable hotel search Niagara Falls over the internet, then there is no need to go further. Being one of the best hotels, we provide excellent facilities to all the travelers at budget-friendly rates. Some free facilities that we provide to all our guests are delicious hot breakfast, wireless internet and parking. To get an idea about our hotel and rooms, you can visit our photo section anytime. Besides, if you have any query, then you can speak to one of our staff members over the phone. So if you are searching for the best Motels in Niagara Falls NY for your upcoming trip, then you should consider booking our renowned hotel. For more details, simply visit our site today!

PR Contact –

Microtel Inn & Suites

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd,

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Website – http://www.microtelniagarafalls.com/