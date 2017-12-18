Pharmasynth is rated as one of the top pharma company in the country serving the nation for the past three decades known for its quality and productivity. The company has been established in the year 1984 with two manufacturing units one in Haridwar and the other in Delhi and from than onwards there is no looking back in the serving the ailing community of the nation through their world class products. The company focus on manufacturing quality medicines using sophisticated technology and production process in par with the international standards. The company maintains strict quality control norms on inputs, consumables and packaging material to ensure 100% contamination free products and offer quality medicines for those suffering with different types of ailments for quick recovery and cure. The top pharma company brings out its products in patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range in the form of capsules, ointments, tablets, powders, oral liquids, creams and many more in various dosage forms to suit the needs of the patients. The company also involve in research and development of new molecules and formulations to serve the nation.

Pharmasynth also conducts regular in-house training programs for their team to catch up with the latest technological changes happening in the industry in the production of drugs. The company also offer third party manufacturing services to many clients who can utilize their state of the art drug manufacturing units to produce their formulations and cut down costs on infrastructure. This helps the clients companies to focus on their core business activities like developing new formulations and marketing while the manufacturing process is taken care by the contract manufacturing company, Pharmasynth. Similarly, the top pharma company also offer their services as PCD pharma company helping out clients to market their products on both the national and international markets using their brand names. The company offer these services at competitive rates in best quality and hence been rated as one of the top pharma company in the industry.

Pharmasynth also actively participates in many social activities and render their services beyond manufacturing drugs to serve the people of the nation. The mission and vision of the company is to ensure better health care system in the county and to reach out every nook and corner in the country with their quality products being offered at affordable price for one and all. The company has won many awards both national and international for their services beyond business.

