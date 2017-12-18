PET Bottle Recycling Market 2017

Global PET Bottle Recycling Market, By Process (Chemical, Mechanical), By Application (Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer goods, and others) – Forecast 2016-2023.

Market Synopsis of PET Bottle Recycling Market:

PET bottles are the leading segment of the plastic bottle recycling market, as it has become the material of choice in the beverage sector, which is leading to most of the rise in the demand for packaged food and beverages. Polyethylene Terephthalate, commonly known as PET or PETE is best known as the clear plastic used for water and soda bottle containers. Plastic bottles are majorly consumed as well as are dumped and to avoid the wastage, recycling of the bottles is carried out on large scale. As a raw material, PET is globally recognized as a safe, non-toxic, strong, lightweight, flexible material that is 100% recyclable. Recycling provides opportunities to reduce both carbon dioxide emissions and the quantities of waste. Moreover, advanced technologies and systems for the collection, sorting and reprocessing of recyclable PETs are creating new opportunities for recycling market.

Government initiatives towards recycling of PET bottles and increased awareness of people are driving the PET bottle recycling market. However, its high operational cost may hamper the growth of the market, significantly.

Key Players:

The key players of global PET bottle recycling market include Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Avangard Innovative (U.S.), Phoenix Technologies International LLC (U.S.), UltrePET LLC (U.S.), Evergreen Plastics Ltd (U.S.), Complete Recycling (U.S.), ECO2 Plastics Inc (U.S.), Worldwide Recycler Services, LLC (U.S.) Kuusakoski Oy (Finland) andPlasticsEurope (Belgium).

Study Objectives of PET Bottle Recycling Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global PET bottle recycling market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global PET bottle recycling market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, product, application, and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global PET bottle recycling market.

The report for Global PET Bottle Recycling Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market, By Process

5 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

