The strategic partnership will introduce NICE Uptivity, the comprehensive scalable workforce optimization solution, to new sectors across the region

India, December 18, 2017 – NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) announced a new strategic partnership with Brightstar India, a leading mobile device and IT infrastructure management company. The collaboration will support a regional launch of NICE Uptivity, the comprehensive scalable workforce optimization solution for the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market.

Brightstar India, a branch of the leading mobile services company Brightstar Global, manages devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem and provides IT infrastructure products. In addition, facilitated by its partnership with NICE, the company is expanding its enterprise solution offerings in key industry verticals.

Together, NICE and Brightstar India are introducing a cutting-edge workforce optimization suite to mid-market organizations in India, as well as to markets in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. NICE Uptivity is an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that incorporates robust recording, quality assurance, speech and data analytics, and coaching tools, as well as real-time, customer survey and performance management features. Its unique flexibility, based on a modular structure, facilitates independent custom configurations, easy implementation and superior scalability.

Darren John Rushworth, President, NICE APAC:

“The Brightstar India and NICE partnership is about bringing the market leading WFO suite for SMEs to the Indian and South Asian markets. Our collaboration to introduce the Uptivity WFO Suite will greatly benefit companies which are poised for growth or have multi-location operations. As a fully scalable solution it fully scales to meet changing expectations. NICE solutions, provided and supported by Brightstar India, are helping to bridge the gap between the needs of today and the goals of tomorrow.””

Deval Parikh, CEO, Brightstar India:

“As NICE’s globally recognized recording and workforce management solutions are incorporated in NICE Uptivity, we believe that our partnership is well positioned to rapidly meet a growing demand for improved performance in the SME market in India. The complete and modular Uptivity brings together recording, sophisticated analytics, voice of the customer feedback, quality assurance and multifaceted performance monitoring. These capabilities are going to drive NICE market and business expansion in Southeast Asia and we, at Brightstar, are pleased to have the opportunity to help make it happen.”

