A mobile application development platform, also known as mobile enterprise application platform, is highly agile and an open platform. This platform allows developers to utilize their preferred tools and the newest mobile software development kits (SDKs) to quickly build, test, and deploy apps for all devices, desktops, and wearables. Mobile application development platforms include both a mobile middleware server and a mobile client application. The middleware server manages data through security, scalability, system integration, cross-platform support, and communications.

A mobile application development platform reduces the complexities associated with designing and developing web and mobile applications. IT solutions such as mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) eliminate the requirement of app developers to build their back-end systems. Consequently, this platform improves front-end tasks, reduces the application development time, and improves the UI design for a better user experience.

The global mobile application development platform market is witnessing growth owing to factors such as advent of cloud based technology and growing number of commercial mobile devices. Apart from this, rising demand among enterprises for mobile apps and rising adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) are also major factors expected to fuel the demand for mobile application development platforms in the coming years. However, increase in the cost of mobile application development platform solutions and technical difficulties in application development are the major factors which are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Rising security concerns is also a major factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the mobile application development platform market in the near future.

Fall in usage of native applications and upholding back-end integration of the application are the significant challenges for the mobile application development platform market. In addition, constantly checking for uniformity across the platform is another major challenge.

Rising demand for departmental partnership and implementation of reliable development practices are the key factors which are expected to create new opportunities for the global mobile application development platform market. Besides this, enhanced management of applications on different platforms is also anticipated to create huge opportunities for this market.

The global mobile application development platform market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and end-use. Based on deployment, the global mobile application development platform market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the global mobile application development platform market is segmented into aerospace & defense; banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; IT & telecom; public sector; retail and others.

North America is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Canada and the U.S are expected to fuel the growth of the North American mobile application development platform market. This is primarily due to the presence of large number of well-established players such as IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., and Salesforce Inc. In addition, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows greater penetration of devices and eventually offers improved connectivity. Asia Pacific is also expected to bring potential growth opportunities to stir the market in the coming years. Growing demand for advanced technologies and growing need for innovations are the major factors responsible for the growth of the mobile application development platform market across the region.

The major players in the global mobile application development platform market includes Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kony, Salesforce.Com, SAP SE, Appcelerator, Inc., Backbase, MicroStrategy Inc., Apple, Inc., Intellectsoft LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Sourcebits, Telerik,Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

