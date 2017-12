The power tools market in India is anticipated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% by end of 2016, and is estimated to reach INR 3,532.8 Crore in terms of revenue. Growing industrialisation and widespread availability of wide range of power tools will continue to drive growth of the India power tools market. The markets in South and North India are estimated to collectively dominate the India market.

Robust development in the industrial sector and growing automotive sales are key factors driving growth of the India power tools market. Moreover, increasing consumer confidence index (CCI) in India is projected to play a key role in escalating demand for power tools in the India market. Emergence of a variety of cost-effective, durable and multi-functional power tools is anticipated to fuel demand in future. In addition, shifting consumer behaviour toward DIY hacks is also expected to boost demand for power tools in India.

Professional power tools will continue to gain traction, and major shift from nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion powered tools will create new opportunities for power tools manufacturers in the country.

Request a Sample Copy of Keyword Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-in-1929

However, increasing import of power tools from China may negatively impact market share of domestic and international players in the India power tools market.

The India power tools market is expected to witness increasing demand for industrial power tools as compared to household power tools. Industrial power tools segment is anticipated to contribute over 55.8% in terms of revenue to the market; whereas household power tools segment is expected to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

Low operational costs and ease-of-use will continue to drive electric power tools segment, which is anticipated to dominate the India power tools market till 2016 end. Pneumatics and others segments are projected to collectively contribute over 46% in terms of value share to India power tools market in 2016.

The markets in South India and West India represent highest penetration of power tools, owing to concentration of a large number of industries. South and North India markets are expected to expand significantly in terms of revenue as compared to moderately thriving East India and North India markets.

Major global players in the India power tools market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Key regional players include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.