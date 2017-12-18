Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global in-mold labels market in a new report titled “In-mold Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027).” The global in-mold labels market is estimated to be valued at US$ 967.6 Mn by 2017 end, and is expected to expand at a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2017–2027), to be valued at US$ 1,320.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Some of the key trends defining the global in-mold labels market include the adoption of digital printing for in-mold labels, use of barrier in-mold labels, IML inspection technology, innovation in offset and digital printing machines, and type of material used.

Global In-mold Labels Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The market is segmented based on process type, material, end-use industry, printing technique and region.

Based on process type , the global in-mold labels market is segmented into blow molding, injection molding and thermoforming. Among all the process type segments, the injection molding segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share of more than 65% in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on material , the global in-mold labels market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, polyethylene, barrier IML, paper & others. The polypropylene segment is expected to contribute the largest share of more than three fourths of the global in-mold label market during the forecast period.

Based on printing technique , the global in-mold labels market is segmented into gravure, offset, flexography, screen, digital and others. The offset and flexography segments together are anticipated to contribute a combined market share of around 70% in the global in-mold labels market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global in-mold labels market is segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, domestic care, cosmetics and personal care and others. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to witness an incremental opportunity of US $ 96.9 Mn over the forecast period.

Global In-mold Labels Market: Regional Forecast

Globally, in terms of revenue, Western Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share of 44.8% in 2017, followed by North America with a value share of 25.3%. Revenue from the market in APEJ is expected to expand at CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. North America, Western Europe and APEJ are expected to be the most favourable regions in terms of incremental opportunity lying ahead for high revenue generation.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global In-mold Labels Market

Some of the major players in the global in-mold labels market that are covered in this report include CCL Industries Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Verstraete IML N.V., Korsini Ambalaj San. Tic. A.S., Duratech Industries Inc., Tasus Corporation, Walle Corporation, Admark Visual Imaging Limited, Aspasie Inc., General Press Corporation, Precision Press Inc., Serigraph Inc., Smyth Companies, LLC, Hammer Packaging, Corp., Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Yupo Corporation, Vibrant Graphics, Ren-Form CC, John Herrod & Associates Pty Ltd and Canyon Graphics Inc. In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. A competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

