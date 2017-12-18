Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market “

This research study analyzes the market for wind turbine operation and maintenance (O&M) in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The wind turbine O&M market has been segmented on the basis of application and geography. The regional segment has been described separately for onshore and offshore wind turbine O&M market. Regional segment of onshore wind turbine O&M market is further divided into 37 sub-segments that comprise 33 countries, which are major players in the global wind turbine O&M market. Regional segment of offshore wind turbine O&M market is further divided into 12 sub-segments that comprise nine countries. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the wind turbine operation and maintenance market.

The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global wind turbine O&M market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive industry analysis of the global wind turbine O&M market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the global wind turbine O&M market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the wind turbine O&M business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are increasing number of aging turbines and the rising number of gearbox and generator assembly failures.

The wind turbine O&M market was segmented on the basis of application (onshore and offshore). Some of the key players in the global wind turbine O&M market are Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, Enercon GmbH, GE Wind Turbine, Nordex SE, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies, Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Wind Power GmbH, Suzlon Group, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., and Upwind Solutions, Inc.

Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market: By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Onshore Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market: By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Argentina

Brazil

Costa Rica

Iran

Egypt

Morocco

Others

Offshore Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market: By Region

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Belgium

Denmark

Germany

Netherland

Sweden

K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

