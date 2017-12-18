In this report, the Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes sales volume, Price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Water Based Adhesive Tape
Oil Based Adhesive Tape
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
Table of Contents
Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Report 2017
1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes
1.2 Classification of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes by Product Category
1.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Water Based Adhesive Tape
1.2.4 Oil Based Adhesive Tape
1.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Health & Hygiene
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market by Region
1.4.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume) by Application
3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.1.1 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
3.2 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
4.1.1 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.2 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
4.2 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
4.3 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
4.4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
5 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
5.1 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
5.1.1 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.2 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.3 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
5.2 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
5.3 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
5.4 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
6 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
6.1 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
6.1.1 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.2 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.3 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
6.2 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
6.3 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
6.4 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
7 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
7.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
7.1.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.3 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
7.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
7.3 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
7.4 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
8 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
8.1 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Value (2012-2017)
8.1.1 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.2 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.3 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
8.2 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
8.3 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
8.4 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
9 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 3M
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 3M BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Nitto Denko
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Nitto Denko BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Avery Dennison
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Avery Dennison BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 tesa SE
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 tesa SE BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Henkel
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Henkel BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Berry Plastics
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Berry Plastics BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Intertape Polymer
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Intertape Polymer BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 LINTEC Corporation
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 LINTEC Corporation BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Achem Technology Corporation
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Achem Technology Corporation BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Yonghe Adhesive Products
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Yonghe Adhesive Products BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Winta
9.12 Yongle Tape
9.13 JinghuaTape
9.14 Luxking Group
9.15 Shushi Group
9.16 Yongguan
9.17 Camat
10 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Maufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes
11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
11.1 BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis
11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
11.3 Raw Materials Sources of BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2016
11.4 Downstream Buyers
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes Threat
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
14 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
14.2.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.3 United States BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.4 China BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.5 Europe BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.6 Japan BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.7 Southeast Asia BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.8 India BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.1 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.2 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.3 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.4 Global BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.1 Research Programs/Design
16.1.2 Market Size Estimation
16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
16.2 Data Source
16.2.1 Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Sources
16.3 Disclaimer
