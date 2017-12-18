Market Overview:

Fortified beverages offer extra micronutrients which includes essential trace elements and different vitamins. Fortification of beverages involves the process of adding micronutrients to beverages which are generally consumed by the different age group consumers. Fortified beverages offers diverse range of products, enriched with various nutrients. Fortified beverages comes in various types such as fruit juices, sports drinks, energy drinks, flavored milk, mineral water, flavored powder drinks, soft drinks.

Fortified Beverages is anticipated to be driven by increasing health conscious consumers in developing economies. Also, the enhancement of livelihood in developing economies is also significant factor for the growth of fortified beverages during the forecast period. Fortified beverages is also getting momentum due to the strong initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) for minimizing the occurrence of malnutrition. Due to the hectic work life, consumers are looking out for convenience products to fulfil the daily nutrition intake. Hence, the demand for fortified beverages is increasing in. Moreover, the beverages are coming in various packaging solutions especially pouches have turned to be the most attractive packaging solution among the manufacturers. Increasing per capita disposable income in developing economies coupled with the rising urbanization is anticipated to be one of the significant reason of the growth of fortified beverages during the forecast period.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2960

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in the natural Fortified Beverages Market are

Danone SA (France)

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

The Coco Cola Company (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

The Boots Company PLC (U.K.)

Tropicana Products Inc. (U.S.)

Global natural Fortified Beverages Market is highly concentrated in North America. APAC has massive potential for fortified beverages, as there is an increasing consumer awareness regarding the fortified beverages coupled with the per capita disposable income is anticipated to fuel the sales of fortified beverages during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Global Fortified Beverages Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the changing lifestyles of consumers in U.S. Europe is also estimated to hold healthy market proportion in the fortified beverages market. However, Asia pacific is projected to register maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the fortified beverages manufacturers. Latin American region is projected to show a high potential in the fortified beverages market due to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle.

Intended Audience

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Fortified beverages manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fortified-beverages-market-2960

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET TRENDS

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.