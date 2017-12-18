Description

The growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy food habits and growing health concerns across the globe are some of the key factors propelling the global fat replacers and salt reducers market. This market intelligence study on global fat replacers and salt reducers market provides a detailed analysis, presenting insights into the potential opportunities and current trends in the market. The research study throws light on the key growth factors and challenges of the global market.

The research report segments the global fat replacers and salt reducers market on the basis of product and geography. The study further provides a definitive perspective of the key dynamics that are expected to be prevalent in the global fat replacers and salt reducers market throughout the forecast period. With a thorough overview of the recent technological developments in the industry, the research study presents the growth map during the forecast period in order to comprehend the growth rate of the overall market.

Furthermore, the research report analyzes the fat replacers and salt reducers market across the globe from a competitive standpoint. The key players in this market are stated in the study, along with a detailed profiling of each of the players. The analysis provided in the study helps in determining the potential opportunities for the leading market players, which will help in changing the market dynamics in the near future.

Overview of the Global Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market

The global fat replacers and salt reducers market is expected to witness substantial growth in the next few years, exhibiting a strong growth rate. The growing demand for food ingredients with better flavors and texture is driving the overall market. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle and are demanding products that will help them in maintaining a good health.

The global food industry is making continuous efforts to reduce the consumption of salt in food in order to evade the adverse effects triggered by it. Furthermore, the prime objective of many companies in the food industry is now to position themselves as being committed to the health of consumers by dropping the levels of salt, fats, and other unhealthy ingredients in their products. Thus, the market has potential growth opportunities, thanks to the combined efforts taken by the government and the food industry.

Some of the key types of fat replacers are fat-based, carbohydrate-based, and protein-based fat replacers. Among these, the carbohydrate-based fat replacers segment is expected to lead the global market in the next few years, owing to its approval of FDA-recognized GRAS substances. Furthermore, the meat and dairy sectors are considered as the primary recipients of fat replacers in the global market, due to the growing demand for low fat and low calorie food.

The prominent players operating in the global market for fat replacers and salt reducers include P&G Food Ingredients, RS Flavor Ingredients, CP Kelco, Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredients, Symrise, Nestle Inc, and Danisco. These players are making efforts to establish their presence in the global market and gain a competitive advantage by introducing better formulations sin the coming years.

