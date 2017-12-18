Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Directed energy weapon market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific,. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Directed energy weapon market as type and platform.

Directed Energy Weapon Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

The key players of global directed energy weapon markets are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Directed energy weapons are weapons that emit highly focused energy to damage the target. Directed energy weapons are capable of selecting targets which are discrete. Growing concerns of terrorist activities across the globe along with cross border threats and armed conflicts as expected to push the demand in the directed energy weapon market. The global directed energy weapon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2017 to 2023.

Directed energy weapon is the weapon that emits highly focused energy to damage the target. Directed energy weapons are capable of selecting targets which are discrete. Recently, the increasing demand for laser weapons across the globe, is boosting the demand of the market. Directed energy weapons are used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies so that national security can be preserved. This also drives the demand of the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investments for the development of the directed energy weapon is also fuelling the growth of the market. Concurrently, high development cost of the weapons may hamper the growth of the market.

On the basis of regions, the global directed energy weapon market is segmented as Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas dominates the directed energy weapon market. The technological advancements in warfare platforms and increasing defense budget in countries such as U.S. and Canada are driving the growth of the market. EMEA also plays a significant role in driving the demand of the market, mainly due to rise in the military spending in countries such as Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Algeria.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for the directed energy weapon, mainly due to increasing terrorism incidences and border threats in the region.

