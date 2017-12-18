Market Scenario:

Concrete fibers are placed in such a way that construction base becomes stable and stiff. Concrete fiber is extensively used in exterior and interior parts of commercial, residential, and industrial construction and building and widely deployed in highways, roads, bridges, and pavements in the transportation industry. The key role of concrete fiber is to prevent cracking caused by plastic or drying shrinkage. The material has short and long fibers uniformly distributed that help seal micro and macro cracks in concretes.

Increasing use of basalt fiber as a strengthening material for concrete reinforcement and fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand of synthetic concrete fiber across various end-use industries such as transport infrastructure, building & construction, and mining is driving the global concrete fiber market. However, capital-intensive R&D, lack of technical knowledge and high operating cost are some of the factors affecting market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share. Countries such as China, India, Japan and others witnessing an increase in the demand for concrete fiber. China leads the concrete fiber market. Rise in construction activities due to an increase in population has aided China and other developing economies. Moreover, major global manufacturers are focusing on setting up distribution networks and R&D centers in this region. This plays an important role for the growth of the market. Whereas, North America is one of the key concrete fiber markets. Product innovation in terms of quality and application development are driving the market of concrete fiber.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global concrete fiber are Bekaert SA, Cemex, ABC Polymer Industries, Sika AG, Propex Operating Company, LLC., The Euclid Chemical Company, Fibercon International Inc., Nycon Corporation, and BASF SE.

The report for Global Concrete fiber Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Concrete fiber, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

