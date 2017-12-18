AK Mishra Foundation, which is one of the wings of Chanakya Academy for Education and Training Pvt. Ltd. is working with the sole purpose of overall development of the youth. The Non-profit organization, AK Mishra Foundation primarily focuses on 5 key areas; sports, Employment, Education, Health, Art & Culture and Skill Development. The organization is going to kick start the sports engagement amongst youth with a district level Cross Country Race which is going to be held at Hazaribagh on December 19th 2017.

Torch bearer of the Non-profit Organization (AK Mishra Foundation), Mr. AK Mishra will be setting the tune of the event at Hazaribagh High School as a Chief Guest. The race will start from Hazaribagh High School and will end at Jheel Parisar. The reporting time for the participants at the venue (Hazaribagh High School) will be 8am, and the race will begin after the arrival of Chief Guest, Mr. AK Mishra at 9am. Mr. Ashok Kumar, Principal of DAV School, Hazaribagh, will welcome Mr. AK Mishra and will announce the commencement of the race.

Over 35 schools and 500 children are participating in the district level race. The championship will continue to state level with selected participants and winners of the Race. There will categories divided for the students on the basis on their age group and gender. The boys and girls, who are under the age of 14 to 16, will run 2km, while the boys under the age of 18 will run 6kms and girls who come under the age group of 20 will run 8km and the 20years and above boys will run 10km. Each participant will get a number tag for individual identification.

Closing ceremony will be graced by the Chief Guest, AK Mishra and he shall be giving away prizes to the winners of the District Cross Country championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. AK Mishra shared an insight and said, “This District cross country race is to promote participation and team spirit amongst today’s youth and make them understand the value of outdoor sports and fun spirit involved. With advent of technological gadgets, children are failing to understand the value of outdoor sports and lagging behind in team spirits. Such races and events are a good opportunity to promote team activities and sports amongst our budding future”.