The Conveyancing Network have announced that they are expanding the range of services they offer. Their new service is designed to assist those who have suffered in recent years due to stamp duty tax changes made by the UK government. Rather than suffering a further tax burden, The Conveyancing Network’s new service will help those who have been impacted by the rate rise reclaim their money.

What happened

The former chancellor, George Osborne, announced measures to raise stamp duty on second homes. This was announced as a crackdown on “buy to let” mortgages, but the policy has been unpopular. In a buoyant housing market, the measure has meant that those who wish to invest in property are unfairly penalised by their choice.

The measure introduced a 3% additional stamp duty land tax (SDLT) on all homes that were not designated the primary dwelling. This cost anyone buying at the average UK house price of £226,367 a staggering £6791.01 extra.

Why the service matters

The Conveyancing Network have expanded their service range in response to this charge. Using their established business credentials and dedication to reading the small print, they can help people impacted by the rate rise reclaim the additional SDLT that they have been forced to pay since Osborne’s implementation of the policy in 2016.

This brings money back into the hands of those with property aspirations and encourages future development projects.

Who can use the service

People who have bought an additional house while living in their primary home have had to pay increased stamp duty on the second property. However, not everyone is aware that they will be due a refund of this additional amount if the first property is sold within three calendar years.

The Conveyancing Network can help wade through the tiresome paperwork involved in obtaining this refund if the circumstances are applicable. If a person has been impacted by the SDLT rise, and have since sold their primary residence, then proceeding with the refund process could return them literally thousands of pounds.

What the service can do

The Conveyancing Network’s SDLT refund service takes all of the hassle from the homeowner and processes the refund. They know the legislation, they know who may be eligible, and they have a practiced method of ensuring that any applicable refund is obtained in the best manner possible.

Not only can this service obtain a refund from the past, it can also be used to help plan for the future. Buy-to-let landlords can continue to claim refunds whenever they sell their main dwelling, meaning that the knowledge of such an efficient refund service allows for more open financial planning in the future.

Why The Conveyancing Network are the best choice for SDLT refunds

The Conveyancing Network know the process, the legislation, and how to deliver results time and time again. They have added this service to their already impressive repertoire, and their usual dedication and attention-to-detail should result in a simple process that all buy-to-let landlords will want to take advantage of.

Contact Info:

Company: The Conveyancing Network

Stamp Duty Refunds Department

Address: International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2BN, UK

Phone: 02036372219

Email: info@theconveyancingnetwork.com

Website: https://www.theconveyancingnetwork.com/index.cfm/news/stamp-duty-refund-additional-properties-buy-to-let/