MyDigitalStartup.org announces the release of the report "Top 10 technology trends to watch in 2018"

December 18th 2017

December 18th 2017

Greensboro, NC – MyDigitalStartup.org announces the release of technology review “Top 10 technology trends to watch in 2018”

Digital-disruptors continued to reshape businesses and industries, a trend likely to accelerate in 2017. Digitization is a clear mandate for corporate executives and business leaders, and enterprises reimagine and reconstruct themselves to compete in the digital economy.

The report will help CIOs and senior IT executives gain insights on the emerging technologies and help them navigate through this period of change. These predictions lay out myDigitalStartup’s vision for the ten most important trends that corporate executives must watch for.

The report, compiled and edited by analyst Mohan K, offers guidance for managing the implications of these ten technology trends. PDF copies of the report are available for FREE download on http://www.mydigitalstartup.net/top10trends2018/

MyDigitalStartup.net was founded in October 2016 with a simple mission: to be the authoritative guide for digital Startups. We aim to publish unique, innovative articles and features of interest to our core audience entrepreneurs, startups, founders and anyone interested in digital technology trends.

Mohan K is an Enterprise Architect based in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. He has spent two decades in technology management and has gained a strong insight into the lifecycle of portfolio management and the global delivery model. Having lived and worked in a dozen countries on three continents, he has also gained an international perspective on business and society. His viewpoints and papers have been published in several international technical and nontechnical journals, including Cutter Business Technology Journal, Business Integration Journal, Research-Technology Management, IEEE Computer, Computerworld, ACM Ubiquity, and Sourcingmag, among others. More about Mohan on https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohanbabuk/

