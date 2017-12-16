ESD floor finishing has really proved to be a highly cost effective option. It is applicable especially for clean rooms, electronics manufacturing along with testing and assembly areas. Floor is one of the biggest surfaces that need high attention.

As soon as you start planning to have a good control over electrostatic discharge in case of a commercial setting, flooring is one of the highly areas that need to get addressed. Resin based Esd flooring systems that are applied include seamless coatings as well as urethane flooring. Each and every piece of furniture along with major equipments and people come into contact with flooring surfaces quite often.

Electricity – Flows through the Path Having Least Resistance

There are certain materials that have been well known for generating static electricity whenever carpet fibers rub against foreign materials like soles of shoes and many more. In order to prevent worsening of the ESD problem, it will be better to rule out the carpet that will truly contribute towards building up of static electricity.

Electricity use to follow the path that holds least resistance. But sometimes, this particular rule does not get followed. In reality, electric current will always go through that particular path where circuits get created. However, that path will also have low impedance for permitting easy flowing of electricity.

Benefits of Esd flooring

ESD flooring truly serves creation of the pathway that permits easy flow of electricity thus allowing easy building up of static electricity in the following:

• Devices

• Personnel

• Equipment

It is done to have an intermediate pathway towards grounding. On the basis of situation, such special types of flooring include:

• ESD carpeting

• ESD conductive tiles

• ESD dissipative tiles

Flooring materials in case of ESD carpeting comprise of highly conductive elements for easy transmission of electricity. They are built by employing a highly conductive backing that facilitates easy conduction of electricity. The ESD tile is truly laid by employing conductive adhesive so that it perfectly adheres to subfloor.

Manufacturing of ESD Components – Takes Place under Surveillance

Afterwards, current electricity gets transmitted through conductive tape that is placed beneath the floor surface. Afterwards, it becomes easy to move ahead for grounding by simply connecting the ESD flooring to the grounding point directly. All conductive tiles along with carpets used for ESD are manufactured under expert surveillance and thoroughly tested for enjoying the privilege of minimum resistance.

As a result, the static charge will pass through the flooring and on to the ground without causing any damage to sensitive equipments. Floors that are dissipated with ESD technology are engineered in such a manner that they will for sure enjoy privilege of higher resistance in comparison to conductive flooring.

Additional Benefits in Association with the Same

Such an exclusive feature permits easy flowing of electricity towards the ground in a slower and controlled manner. Some additional advantages in association with ESD floor finishing over conductive flooring options include the following:

• Cost effective

• No requirement of waxing

• Easy in terms of maintenance

• Appreciable appearance

• Easy in terms of cleaning

• Resistant to all types of chemicals

• Glossy appearance

As it comprises of low installation and maintenance cost, ESD floors really provide an excellent return on investment. Since materials for ESD floors are good in terms of serving as applicator, you will be playing a tricky gamble in terms of getting the best outcome. If you are truly interested in installation of such type of flooring, then go and get into touch with a quality manufacturer now.

Find more information relating to Esd tile, and Esd flooring here.

Media contact:

Julie Industries, Inc.

2 Dundee Park Drive

Andover, MA 01810

Phone: (978) 276-0820

www.staticsmart.com

Email: info@staticsmart.com