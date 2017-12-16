SpyCrushers rep announces their $29.99 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera Christmas sale on Amazon and SpyCrushers websites.

Recently during a press conference, Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers announced the launch of their $29.99 SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera Christmas sale on Amazon and SpyCrushers websites.

“Today starts our spy camera Christmas holiday sales. We are offering shoppers great stocking stuffing deals on some of most popular spy camera products. Our 1080p spy pen that is regularly priced at $49.99 has been slashed, it will be sale priced for $29.99 for the duration of our promotional campaign,” said Anderson.

The SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera is an executive style writing pen with a 1080p micro camera hidden inside. The micro spy camera can record 1080p HD video, audio and take pictures. The camera is inside the pen itself and the lens is covertly disguised within the pen’s housing.

The purchase includes the spy pen , a total of 10 black ink cartridges, a 16GB micro sd card for recorded media storage and retrieval, a micro sd card adapter for viewing record media from the micro sd card on a PC, Mac or laptop, a micro USB 2.0 cable for charging the spy pen and recorded media transfers from the spy pen to any computer, a wall outlet USB charger, a 4-In-1 USB/Android Card Reader which allow users to connect and view any recorded media on the micro sd card on an Android smartphone, a total of 10 black ink cartridges, a PU leather spy pen carrying case and an users operations manual.

According to Anderson purchasers receive a 30 day money back or new replacement guarantee if they are not completely satisfied with their device.

“We have a 100% customer satisfaction goal with every product sold. Our team of customer service experts are available to resolve any issues, concerns of questions buyers have,” said Anderson

Shoppers can find the SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera on the SpyCrushers website or on Amazon . Amazon shoppers can find the spy pen when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Email: pr@spycrushers.com

Website: https://www.spycrushers.com/